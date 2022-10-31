Industrial production index up 9% in 10 months
Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) went up 9% in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.
MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said improvements have been seen in production and businesses over the past time, with the IIP in October alone rising 6.3% year-on-year.
Trade and services, especially the domestic demand, continued their recovery trends.
In the month, the number of newly-established firms also increased 58.3% as compared with the same period last year.
Between January and October, the number of new firms and those resuming their operations reached nearly 178,500, up 38.3% year-on-year and 1.3 times that of those leaving the market./.