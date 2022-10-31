Business Airlines to add 1.6 million seats for Lunar New Year festival Domestic airlines have planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Hanoi lures 1.28 billion USD of FDI in 10 months Hanoi attracted 1.28 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 27% year on year, reported the city Department of Planning and Investment.