Sci-Tech Vietnam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Sci-Tech Forestry sector focuses on creating high-yield trees Scientific research and technology transfer for the forestry sector in the 2021-2030 period will focus on the hybridisation of new varieties, giving priority to planting high-yield, good-quality and pest-and-disease preventive capable tree varieties, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan. ​

Sci-Tech Number of patents in Vietnam up 56 percent The number of patents has increased by 56.7 percent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.