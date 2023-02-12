(interactive) Leather and footwear exports targeted at 38-39 billion USD by 2030
Under a strategy to develop garments, textiles and footwear by 2030 with a vision to 2035, Vietnam aims to gain 38-39 billion USD in export turnover from leather and footwear products by 2030.
VNA
VNA
