JKDM on March 26 busts an innternational drug trafficking syndicate. (Photo:thesun.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) on March 26 busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized 380 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth 12.54 million MYR (2.7 million USD) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang state.

JKDM Deputy Director-General Datuk Sazali Mohamad said the enforcement officers confiscated a suspicious looking pallet boxes contained packets of Chinese herbal tea which instead contained crystal clear substances believed to be dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine.

Sazali said preliminary investigations revealed that the merchandise was declared as magnetic hard disk drive from the Bayan Lepas Cargo Complex in Penang on March 18 and then transported by road to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport's cargo complex on March 19.

It is clear that the goods were to be exported by air to Sydney, Australia. The information about the exporter of the goods that exists is a company that manufactures hard discs in Kulim, Kedah, but it is suspected to be abused by the drug trafficking syndicate./.