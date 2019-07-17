Scene at the event. (Photo: VNA)

– The 2019 international exhibitions on electrical technology and equipment (Vietnam ETE) and on products, technologies of energy saving and green power (Enertec Expo) are showcasing advanced technologies of the industry in Ho Chi Minh City between July 17 and 20.With their scale doubling that of 2018, the exhibitions span over 10,000 square metres at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7.They feature 400 domestic and international enterprises from such countries as Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Italy, Turkey, Russia and Singapore with 550 booths. Participating local brands include EVN HCMC, Gelex, ABB, LS Vina, Panasonic, Philips, Long Giang and HENGS Vietnam.The expos also consist of three national exhibition spaces run by the RoK, China and Japan.This year, the RoK is the special guest, with its space, themed ‘Korea Smart Electric and Energy Week’ (KOSEF), showcasing the nation’s latest achievements in electricity.In addition, the Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association (KOEMA) and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) are scheduled to host workshops on new energy creation, smart electric devices, energy saving and green power.During the fair, in addition to business matching events, an international conference will be held to find solutions for energy saving in Vietnam.The annual ETE and Enertec Expo act as a bridge between local and international enterprises, gather experts to discuss strategies in electric technology, and help businesses attract investment and seek partners.It is organised by the HCM City Centre for Support Industries Development and CIS Vietnam Advertising and Exhibition JSC, with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.-VNA