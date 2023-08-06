Business Vietjet launches HCM City - Jakarta direct service Vietjet on August 5 launched the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to Jakarta, Indonesia, making it the third direct service in Vietjet's flight network between the two countries.

Business PM orders more efforts to ensure food security, sustainable rice production, exports Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive requesting greater efforts to ensure national food security and promote sustainable rice production and exports in the current period.

Business Infographic Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam’s macro-economy stays stable, inflation controlled: official Vietnam’s marco-economic continues to stay stable and inflation is controlled Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a press conference following monthly cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 5.