Delegates cut ribbon to open International Agricultural Fair of Northern Delta (Source: VNA)

– The International Agricultural Fair of Northern Delta is underway at Ky Ba Park in the northern province of Thai Binh.The event, part of the national trade promotion programme this year, attracted more than 300 firms, including prestigious agricultural brands, displaying their products at nearly 400 pavilions.In addition, there is also an exhibition area for “Economic, cultural and social development achievement of Thai Binh province”; a place for trade promotion and the exhibition of pets and bonsai.Speaking at the opening ceremony on November 5, Nguyen Hoang Giang, Vice Chairman of Thai Binh People’s Committee and head of the organising board, said the fair is a good opportunity to promote and introduce achievements and development potential of the Northern Delta provinces, bringing a number of opportunities for cooperation among farmers, entrepreneurs and managers in agricultural-rural development.Through the activities of the fair, farmers will have new orientations for developing agricultural products and especially hi-tech agriculture, which will be competitive in international economic integration, Giang added.Since 2005, the annual agricultural fair in the northern region has drawn the participation of many domestic and international investors and businesses.The event will run through until November 11. –VNA