Int’l conference on soil health held for first time in Vietnam
The Thai Nguyen University (TNU) in the northern province of the same name, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Society of Soil Science (VSSS), on March 26 opened the 16th International Conference of the East and Southeast Asia Federation of Soil Science Societies (ESAFS) themed “Healthy Soils for Sustainable Development”.
The ESAFS conferences is a series of scientific meetings organised every two years to share updated experience and knowledge among soil scientists, particularly within East and Southeast Asian countries. It is also a platform to promote research and development, and disseminate the acquired knowledge and technology related to soil sciences.
This is the first time the conference has been hosted by Vietnam.
At the event, delegates are to discuss a number of issues such as soil health, soil ecology and biodiversity, fertility and crop nutrition, classification and mapping, degradation and treatment, recent advances in soil research, land administration, and land policies and education on land management.
TNU President Hoang Van Hung said that the four-day conference aims to share experience and knowledge among soil scientists all over the world, promote active participation of member societies, and contribute towards sustainable development in the region through harmonisation of agriculture and the environment./.