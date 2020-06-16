Investment intention approved for three golf courses
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed decisions approving the investment intention for three golf courses, two in northern Bac Giang province and one in northern Hoa Binh province.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed decisions approving the investment intention for three golf courses, two in northern Bac Giang province and one in northern Hoa Binh province.
Specifically, the Trang An Golf company will invest in the 36-hole Viet Yen Golf Course which covers 140ha of land in Huong Mai and Trung Son communes, Bac Giang’s Viet Yen district. The 50-year project will have total investment of over 1.2 trillion VND (52 million USD).
The Truong An Luc Nam Golf Company will invest over 739 billion VND in a golf course in Luc Nam district, Bac Giang province.
The project in Hoa Binh is invested by An Viet Hoa Binh Golf company with total capital of over 1.13 trillion VND./.
Specifically, the Trang An Golf company will invest in the 36-hole Viet Yen Golf Course which covers 140ha of land in Huong Mai and Trung Son communes, Bac Giang’s Viet Yen district. The 50-year project will have total investment of over 1.2 trillion VND (52 million USD).
The Truong An Luc Nam Golf Company will invest over 739 billion VND in a golf course in Luc Nam district, Bac Giang province.
The project in Hoa Binh is invested by An Viet Hoa Binh Golf company with total capital of over 1.13 trillion VND./.