Business Social housing expected to fuel property market The Ministry of Construction has proposed short- and long-term measures to ease the difficulties facing the country’s real estate market, with social housing development to drive the market forward.

Business Hanoi works to boost consumption post-COVID-19 Hanoi has launched a two-month promotional campaign aimed at stimulating consumption and easing the difficulties facing local businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam, Sweden discuss clean energy development A seminar in Hanoi on June 16 discussed the potential of Vietnam-Sweden cooperation in energy development, especially clean energy.

Business Businesses need more Gov’t support to recover after pandemic The Government needs to have more practical and quicker support policies to help businesses, especially small ones, recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, business executives have said.