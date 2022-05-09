Business Aquatic exports surge nearly 44 percent in first four months Vietnam earned 3.57 billion USD from aquatic exports in the first four months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 43.7 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Strategy needed for air freight to take off Vietnam needs to have an appropriate strategy to promote the development of air logistics and tap its large potential, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on May 9, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 6).