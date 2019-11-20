Business Vietjet named Asia Pacific's low cost airline of the year Vietjet has been recognised as the Asia Pacific low cost airline of the year by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).

Business Exhibitions display textile-garment, footwear machinery, accessories A chain of exhibitions on textile-garment and footwear machinery and accessories kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on November 20.

Business First Vietnamese factory inaugurated in Cuba Thai Binh investment trading group has inaugurated a plant making baby diapers and sanitary napkins at the Mariel special development zone in Cuba.

Business HCM Stock Exchange unveils three new indices The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has introduced three new stock indices developed based on the investment requirements of local funds.