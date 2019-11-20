Ireland’s renewable energy developer pledges support for Vietnam
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) hosts a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hosted a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power, in Hanoi on November 20.
The official spoke highly of the Irish company’s investment in Vietnam in the renewable energy industry, which the country has huge demand for and many Irish businesses boast strength in.
She highlighted that electricity is among vital demands in Vietnam’s sustainable development orientations, highly valuing the feasibility of Mainstream Renewable Power’s current wind energy project.
The Vice President voiced her hope that the company’s project will promptly go into operation.
Vietnam’s Phu Cuong Group and the Irish company recently signed a cooperation deal worth 2 billion USD to build and operate a wind farm with a capacity of 800 MW in the southern province of Soc Trang.
Irish Ambassador to Vietnam John McCullagh, who also joined the reception, said both Vietnam and Ireland are facing challenges in diversifying energy sources and coping with climate change impact.
For his part, Kinsella said the project has completed its survey and socio-economic impact study as well as worked with Vietnam’s relevant agencies.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s potential in developing wind energy, adding that the company is willing to support the country in this field./.
