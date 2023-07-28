Politics HCM City keen on expanding cooperation with Singapore Ho Chi Minh City hopes to continue expanding cooperation with Singapore in fields with high added values such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, innovation, new energy, education, healthcare, and youth exchanges, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at a ceremony held in the city on July 28 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations.

World Vietnam’s positive role generates momentum for ASEAN: Canadian expert Given the current context of economies around the world facing post-pandemic difficulties, Vietnam's active role as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is generating impressive momentum for the bloc, assessed Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council Elizabeth McIninch.

Politics Cambodian scholar highly values Vietnam’s role in cementing ASEAN solidarity Vietnam has made active and responsible contributions to strengthening and expanding solidarity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 28 years since it joined the group, a Cambodian expert has said.