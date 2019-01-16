Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro at their meeting on January 15 (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– The Italian Embassy in Hanoi will organise the Italian Design Day, themed ‘future city’, and a seminar on cultural preservation on March 22, according to Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro.The ambassador revealed the plan at a meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on January 15.He asked the city administration to facilitate the organisation of the two events, thus ensuring their success.The diplomat also proposed both sides boost engagements in the planning of the Phu Xuyen urban complex and the urban railway route No3, as well as in activities within the framework of an investment promotion conference between Hanoi and Italian firms, which is slated for June.The ambassador appreciated Hanoi authorities’ support for the embassy’s operations in the past time and expressed hope for more assistance in the future.Hanoi is willing to cooperate with Italy and create best condition possible for bilateral cultural exchange and investment activities, stated Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.Chung said he hoped the ambassador will work to enhance ties between Vietnam and Italy in general and betweeen Hanoi and Italian localities in particular toward effectiveness and practical outcomes.The municipal leader assigned the Hanoi Department of Foreign Affairs to discuss specific cooperation plans with the Italian embassy in the coming time.-VNA