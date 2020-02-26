World Malaysia’s interim PM proposes forming unity government Malaysia’s interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on February 26 proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his resignation.

World Thailand enters full war against COVID-19 Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

World Helicopters sent to help combat forest fires in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation deployed helicopters to contain the fires in Khao Falami by using water from Huai Prue Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok

World Philippines bans single-use plastics in Government offices The Philippines has banned single-use plastics, including plastic bags, straws, spoons and forks, in Government offices following a resolution which became effective on February 26.