An aircraft of ANA (Photo: internet)



Phnom Penh (VNA) - To encourage Japanese investors, the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the Japanese Business Association of Cambodia (JBAC) are planning to request the All Nippon Airways (ANA) - Japan’s largest airline - to resume direct flights to Cambodia ahead of a scheduled September return, according to the Phnom Penh Post.



The idea was proposed by President of CCC Kith Meng and newly appointed president of JBAC Yogo Kanda.



According to CCC Vice President Lim Heng, the two sides are planning to send an official letter to ANA to request for its resumption of direct flights to Cambodia as soon as possible because the delay has hampered the return of Japanese investors to the Southeast Asian nation.



This will benefit the tourism, culture and business sectors of both sides, he said.



ANA has operated direct flights between the two countries since 2016 but the firm closed its Phnom Penh office on April 1 with a plan to resume operation in September.



Flights to Cambodia have dropped 98 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Cambodia./.