Japanese company sets up joint venture in HCM City
Toppan Cosmo Inc., a trading arm of Japan's Toppan Printing Co., has set up a joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City with two Japanese partners to provide high-quality 3D computer graphics content, Kyodo News reported.
Toppan Equator LLC was formed earlier this week and is 65 percent owned by Toppan Cosmo, 26 percent by Studio Tec, a visual creation studio in Osaka Prefecture, and the rest by entrepreneur Takanobu Sugiyama who has a design office in Vietnam's southern hub.
The joint venture attempts to optimise Toppan Cosmo's expertise in catalog and sample book production and Studio Tec's technical, and creative capabilities in 3D CG work, with Sugiyama responsible for quality control.
Toppan Equator is targeting construction, interior design and housing equipment businesses for its 3D CG and other state-of-the-art technologies, with demand increasing from these sectors, according to Tokyo-based Toppan Printing.
Expecting that the visual content market will grow steadily in Asia, Toppan Equator plans to focus on Japanese customers in the initial stage of its business before expanding into Vietnam and other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. The company aims for 2 billion JPY (18 million USD) in sales in fiscal 2025./.