At the Ambient Digital (Source: campaignbriefasia.com)

- Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., a UK-based subsidiary of Japanese advertising and public relations joint stock company Dentsu Inc., has signed an agreement to acquire Ambient Digital Vietnam – the country’s largest independent digital media agency.This is Vietnam's next advertising agency to merge into Dentsu Inc. after the Dentsu Aegis Network’s acquisition of Redder Advertising Asia Joint Stock Company in March, which is part of Dentsu's strategy to scale up its digital service activities in Vietnam.After the merger, Ambient Digital Vietnam was renamed iProspect Vietnam, and 95 employees working in the newly-named firm will continue to work to provide digital communication services including programming, content creation, management and social media planning.However, Ambient Digital’s overseas subsidiaries will continue to operate independently, completely unrelated to the merger contract.Established in 2010, Ambient Digital Vietnam is a full service digital agency with the headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City. Since its formation, the firm has expanded its operation to many Southeast Asian markets.Along with Ambient Digital, Dentsu also has announced its acquisition of New Zealand-based technology and business consultancy, Davanti Consulting Ltd of Auckland.-VNA