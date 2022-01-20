Business Vietnam striving to regain foothold for pepper industry Vietnam is seeking ways to revive the billion-dollar pepper industry which has been struggling against unfavourable weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic for over the last several years.

Business Spring Fair 2022 offers consumer goods for Tet The Spring Fair 2022 kicked off on January 22 in Hanoi, exhibiting and selling products from nearly 20 provinces and cities across the country.