Business Tien Giang province expands organic rice cultivation Go Cong Tay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand organic rice-growing areas to nearly 200ha this year, as part of the effort to promote the potential of the locality.

Business PM orders support to cashew nut exporters allegedly scammed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministers and the central bank’s governor to coordinate with the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) and agencies concerned to verify the information that many cashew nut exporters are facing rist of big losses.

Business NovaWorld Phan Thiet impresses visitors with helicopter tour of project Last weekend, NovaWorld Phan Thiet impressed the market with the launch of a project tour by helicopter that takes only 40 minutes to fly from Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Bac Giang has two more IP infrastructure development projects The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province has granted investment registration certificates to two industrial park (IP) development projects with a combined capital of nearly 4 trillion VND (174.72 million USD).