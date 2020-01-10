Japanese firms interested in high-tech farming in Bac Lieu
A Japanese business delegation led by President of the Solar Wind Technology Company Mochio Horiuchi held a working session with Vice Secretary of the Bac Lieu provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung on January 10.
Horiuchi said Japanese firms want to learn about local production technologies and are attentive to organic and high-tech agriculture, and wish to cooperate with the province to improve its farm produce quality.
On the occasion, Japanese experts also introduced several new technologies such as oxygen generator and waste treatment machine.
Trung, for his part, briefed the province’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, saying that the locality met all the 20 socio-economic targets last year and achieved a gross regional domestic product growth of over 10.61 percent for the first time, a record over the past two decades.
In order to achieve an economic growth of 11 percent this year, Bac Lieu will continue stepping up five socio-economic development pillars, including developing high-tech agriculture, shrimp farming, renewable energy in combination with tourism economic development, the official said.
He welcomed Japanese investors to Bac Lieu to invest in high-tech farming and committed all possible support for them in line with the law.
The host also asked departments and agencies to connect with Japanese enterprises and adopt technological advances in the near future.
Bac Lieu has a high-tech agricultural zone covering over 418ha in Hiep Thanh commune, Bac Lieu city, with a total investment of over 3.2 trillion VND (139.1 million USD).
This year, its added value of agro-forestry-fisheries sector is expected to grow by 8.5 percent. The output of aquatic products is estimated at 410,400 tonnes, up 10.9 percent from the target./.
