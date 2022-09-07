Japanese language school's licence revoked over abuse of Vietnamese student
Japan's immigration agency stripped a Japanese language school of its certification on September 7 after it found a staff member physically restrained a Vietnamese student last October.
The staff member at the Nishinihon International Education Institute in the southwestern city of Fukuoka was found to have restrained the male student for several hours using a chain and padlock wrapped around his belt, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISAJ).
Even after returning to his dormitory, the Vietnamese student was barred from leaving.
The school employee even stood guard outside his room until the next morning to prevent his escape.
The incident occurred following a disagreement between the school and the man, in his 20s, over his wish to change school, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.
The school has admitted to restraining the student but described the behavior by its staff member as "a prank without bad intentions". The staff member in question has already resigned.
It is the first time the agency has removed a language school from its list of approved institutions since 2016 when stricter regulations were enforced.
With the school now unable to accept foreign students for five years, the agency plans to encourage the approximately 630 students currently enrolled there to transfer elsewhere.
In late October 2021, a Facebook account named “Tran Mau Hoanh” posted an article with photos and video clips showing he had been restrained by a chain at a Japanese language school in Fukuoka and supervised by an employee.
After learning of the incident, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka contacted the student to clarify the case.
The Consulate General had also held working sessions with local legal agencies to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese citizen./.