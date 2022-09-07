World Foreign investment in Thailand surges for January-July Thailand has seen a significant increase in foreign investment inflows for the first seven months of this year.

World Indonesia unveils net zero emission roadmap The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR), in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has unveiled the Indonesia Net Zero Emission (NZE) Roadmap for the energy sector of 2060.

World Thailand's CPI hits 14-year high in August The headline consumer price index (CPI) of Thailand in August rose 7.86% year-on-year, the highest level since July 2008, the Thai Ministry of Commerce reported on September 5.