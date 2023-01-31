Key missions, solutions to socio-economic development in 2023
The Government has recently issued Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP on key missions and solutions to developing the socio-economy, improving the business climate, and enhancing national competitive capacity in 2023.
VNA
