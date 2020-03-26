Khanh Hoa province suspends unnecessary services
A beach in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, in February before the COVID-19 outbreak got worse (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa has temporarily closed all establishments providing unnecessary services from 0:00 of March 26 to minimise large gatherings to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
They include karaoke and massage parlours, bars, cinemas, stadiums, online gaming centres and cultural performance venues.
Shops that provide essential goods and services will remain open, according to an urgent message the provincial People’s Committee sent to localities in Khanh Hoa on March 25.
The administration also asked relevant agencies to discourage people from gathering in crowds and places of worships not to organise services and other activities.
They were also urged to review all foreigners and overseas Vietnamese arriving in the country since March 8, ensure these people self-quarantine and fill in health declarations, and detect cases quickly to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the community.
Many tourist sites in Khanh Hoa have closed to visitors, including Vinpearl Land Nha Trang, the Po Nagar temple tower complex, Hon Chong Island, Yang Bay Park, Khi (Monkey) Island, and Hon Tam Island./.