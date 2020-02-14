Society OVs in Poland present face masks to Vinh Phuc province The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs joined hands with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to present 16,000 face masks to the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 14, amid the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Minister: academic year to end later due to COVID-19 outbreak Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on February 14 affirmed that the 2019-2020 academic year will end later amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Dien Bien: 340kg bomb deactivated The Military Command of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on February 14 said it had defused a bomb measuring more than 1.4 m in length and about 340 kg in weight.

Society COVID-19: Localities asked to take serious quarantine measures Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on February 14 required localities nationwide to strictly take quarantine measures against suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and those returning from disease-hit areas or contacting with patients, in effort to control the spreading of the outbreak.