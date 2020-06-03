Business Ca Mau forecasts growth of 5.28 percent this year The COVID-19 outbreak and the severe drought will make it difficult for the southernmost province of Ca Mau to achieve this year’s growth target of 7 percent but a figure of 5.28 percent is certainly achievable, local authorities have said.

Business Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.