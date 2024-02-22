Business VietJet Air to purchase 20 A330-900 wide-bodies Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.

Business Wood furniture, handicrafts exports show recovery signs, but challenges persist While optimistic about a recovery in wood products exports, industry insiders also cautioned about the challenges ahead and said businesses should adopt flexible strategies and enhance promotions to retain their traditional customers and get new ones.

Business Cassava exports see record growth rate in January Cassava recorded the strongest export growth rate in January, as Vietnam shipped 76,118 tonnes abroad, earning 19.9 million USD, up 369.6% month-on-month in volume and 340.8% in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.