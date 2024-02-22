Kien Giang’s two-month exports exceed 151 million USD
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang raked in more than 151 million USD from exports in the first two months, fulfilling 16.43% of the yearly target and doubling the figure of the same period last year.
An aerial view of Phu Quoc city in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang raked in more than 151 million USD from exports in the first two months, fulfilling 16.43% of the yearly target and doubling the figure of the same period last year.
Its key earners include rice, fishery products, and leather footwear, which brought in 19.58 million USD, 30.69 million USD, and 39.03 million USD, respectively.
Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Truong Van Minh attributed the surges in the period to many enterprises securing new orders and improving their production and business capacity.
However, many firms involved in the local import-export activities are well aware of the challenges ahead, given complex global developments with fierce strategic competition among major powerhouses and escalating conflicts in the Red Sea.
This year, Kien Giang targets 920 million USD from goods sold overseas. Local authorities plan to effectively carry out related activities, including projects on foreign distribution networks and free trade agreements, while striving to better integrate into the global economy.
It is now working for a rice harvest of 4.4 million tonnes, of which over 90% are qualified for the processing for export. The province is also aiming at a fishery production volume of 800,000 tonnes, including 435,000 tonnes from fishing and 365,000 tonnes from aquaculture./.