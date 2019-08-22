A corner of Kien Hai island (Photo: VNA)

Stunning landscapes, gorgeous white sand beaches, coupled with standout culture and excellent seafood have made Kien Hai island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang an irresistible tourist destination.From the outset of the year, the island welcomed over 311,000 arrivals, surging over 82 percent from the same time last year. The number of visitors is expected to shoot up in the coming time, especially on the National Day (September 2), mid-autumn festival, Christmas, and New Year Festival.Locating in the southwestern waters, Kien Hai has 23 big and small islands, 11 of which are inhabited. Thanks to its huge potential, the island district is targeting to turn tourism into its spearhead economy, serving as a driving force to promote the development of other sectors and improve local livelihoods.According to Chairman of the district People’s Committee Huynh Hoang Son, the locality has great advantage to branch out discovery tourism, resort tourism, eco-tourism, hiking, kayaking and water sports, among others.For years, the district has invested heavily in socio-economic and tourism infrastructure while calling for investment from major corporations and encouraging local households to develop tourism. To date, the district has 135 accommodation facilities with nearly 1,150 rooms, and 40 tourist boats meeting demand of the visitors.Standout tourism products have been built, with tours connected to famous destinations in the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City, Son said, adding due attention has been paid to improving quality of tourism human resources and protecting the environment.-VNA