Illustrative image (Photo:vneconomy.com)



Hanoi (VNA) - TNI King Coffee Ltd. has launched the “Happy Farmers” project, which serves a bridge that links long–term cooperation with reputable and capable Vietnamese suppliers, aiming to bring Vietnamese farm produce to the world.



The project uses Blockchain technology for traceability, and helps farmers develop farms and improve products' quality in order to achieve higher and highest selling prices.



Happy Farmers promotes suppliers in the growing areas by supporting purchase and consumption, connecting projects on sustainable development certifications (RA, UTZ, 4C) for farming areas and agricultural products. It is implemented through building and creating a value chain of links between production, processing and consumption in the growing areas of each product line.



Le Hoang Diep Thao, Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee said that Happy Farmer focuses on building brands for Vietnam’s agricultural products growing based on some factors such as good products, outstanding quality and Vietnamese characteristics.



The vision of Happy Farmers is to become a “One-Stop” supplier (The biggest trading gate in Vietnam to the world) for international partners with best fresh products from Vietnam's land and sea, she said.



The strategy of Vietnam’s farm produce industry in general and Happy Farmers in particular is to build and push the export of clean agricultural products with high quality so as to increase the value of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery products have been exported to 196 countries and territories, including markets requiring high quality such as Europe, the US and Japan. Vietnam is also ranked in the leading group in Southeast Asia and ranked 15th in the world in terms of exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products in which the agricultural product processing industry ranked in the top 10 in the world./.