Seoul E-Land FC organises the event "Come on Seoul E-Land FC! Vietnam Day" to welcome Vietnamese fans in particular, as well as supporters of the club in general. (Photo:VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The “Vietnam Day” took place at Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul on May 13 within the framework of the match between two professional football clubs in the Republic of Korea – Seoul E-Land FC and Cheonan City FC – which three Vietnamese footballers are playing for.

Nguyen Van Toan is playing for Seoul E-Land FC while Cheonan City FC has contracted two young players from Hoang Anh Gia Lai Club - Vu Minh Hieu and Nguyen Canh Anh.

Seoul E-Land FC decided to organise the event "Come on Seoul E-Land FC! Vietnam Day" to welcome Vietnamese fans in particular, as well as supporters of the club in general, while its forward Toan spent his own money to offer 1,000 free tickets to fans.

Spectators also had a chance to experience Vietnamese traditional games at the match./.