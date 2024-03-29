The MoU signing ceremony between the Dong Thuy Co. Ltd and the Green and Smart Moving JSC in Hanoi on March 29 (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Dong Thuy Co. Ltd, which owns Lado Taxi, on March 29 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to purchase and rent an additional 2,500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Moving JSC (GSM) within three years.



Under the MoU, the GSM, a subsidiary of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup, will hand over 500 vehicles this year, raising the number of Lado’s electric taxi fleet to nearly 1,000. They are expected to operate in Lam Dong, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan and Dong Nai provinces. The remaining 2,000 vehicles will be delivered in 2025 and 2026.



It is part of Lado Taxi’s long-term strategy on green transition, aiming to replace the current petrol–powered fleet with electric vehicles.



Operating electric cars from 2022, Lado now has a fleet of nearly 400 vehicles.

Besides Lado, nearly 30 businesses have purchased and rented VinFast electric vehicles from GSM to provide transportation services./.