Business Vietnam’s ride-hailing expected to reach 2.16 billion USD by 2029 Vietnam’s ride-hailing market value is estimated at 880 million USD in 2024 and expected to reach 21.6 billion USD by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by India-based market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Business VinFast to participate in Bangkok Int’l Motor Show 2024 VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.

Business Quang Ninh province to attract 7 FDI projects in March The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh expects to receive an additional seven foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from the US, China and Taiwan (China) in March.

Business Japan seeks to boost seafood processing collaboration with Vietnam With a thriving seafood processing industry and many high-quality processing plants, Vietnam has been chosen by Japanese enterprises for partnership in processing products for export to various markets such as the US and ASEAN countries. according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF).