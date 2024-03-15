VinFast announces partnership with first EV distributor in Africa
VinFast Auto, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup announced on March 15 that it has signed a distribution agreement with the Jospong Group of Companies, a leading multi-industry enterprise in Ghana to distribute its electric vehicles in the market and the West African region.
VinFast has signed a distribution agreement with the Jospong Group of Companies. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast Auto, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup announced on March 15 that it has signed a distribution agreement with the Jospong Group of Companies, a leading multi-industry enterprise in Ghana to distribute its electric vehicles in the market and the West African region.
Accordingly, Jospong will distribute VinFast's entire range of vehicles, including electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes, and electric buses, throughout Ghana and West Africa. Jospong will also plan to deploy public charging infrastructure across the country to support EV penetration.
This collaboration with one of West Africa's leading firms strengthens VinFast's commitment to delivering green and smart transportation solutions to customers worldwide, while also allowing the company to tap into the promising potential of the African electric vehicle market.
Meanwhile, the Jospong Group operates across 14 different sectors with a network of over 60 companies. The group has a strong presence in industries like automobile, waste management, ICT, and banking.
The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a prioritised partnership. Under the MoU, they will work together to to identify and pursue business opportunities in areas of mutual interest, such as electric vehicles, taxi operations, public transportation solutions, education, hospitality, and real estate development.
Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group Joseph Agyepong said that his company has been impressed by VinGrop’s contribution to the green revolution which is taking place across the globe, through the electric vehicle ecosystem and VinFast’s diverse offerings.
Describing Ghana and West Africa as a potential market for electric vehicles, Tran Viet Anh, a representative of VinFast Global said VinFast commits to building a sustainable future for Ghana by providing a comprehensive electric transportation ecosystem, from bicycles and cars to buses with flexible sales, ensuring everyone can join the clean transportation revolution.
According to VinFast, electric vehicle market in Ghana and West Africa boasts significant development potential due to ample room for growth and minimal competition. Fueled by government support for achieving net-zero emissions in transportation, demand is forecast to surge rapidly. Ghana envisions a future by 2040 where a significant portion of gas stations will be repurposed to serve sustainable transportation options, like electric vehicles./.