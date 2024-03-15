Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.

At BIMS 2024, the Vietnamese electric automaker will introduce its complete range of electric vehicles for the first time in Southeast Asia, including the mini-SUV VF 3; VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, covering the A-SUV to E-SUV segments.



Notably, the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 on display will be right-hand drive versions, specifically tailored for the Thai market. This marks the second time VinFast has introduced right-hand drive electric vehicles, following their debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 in February.



Thailand is the leading electric vehicle market in Southeast Asia, with rapidly growing demand driven by a series of government support policies. According to the Thai Electric Vehicle Association, electric vehicle sales in this market are forecast to double this year.



Capitalising on this rapid transition, VinFast aims to expand quickly in the Thai market and solidify its position as a pioneer in the development of green and sustainable mobility globally.



Vu Dang Yen Hang, CEO of VinFast Thailand, said the launch of its brand in Thailand marks a major milestone in VinFasts global expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in the most vibrant automotive hub in Southeast Asia. /.



