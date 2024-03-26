Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the subcommittee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress, chaired its 2nd meeting in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss a draft report on the evaluation of the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development strategy in 2021-2030, as well as orientations and tasks for socio-economic development for 2026-2030.