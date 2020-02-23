Lai Chau province develops community-based tourism
People of different ethnic groups sing and dance to welcome guests in Lai Chau (Photo: VNA)
Lai Chau (VNA) - Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.
Tran Tien Dung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the province boasts wild natural landscapes, fresh air and cool temperatures all year round.
Diversified cultural identities offer great potential to develop tourism, including community-based tourism, he said.
In the past few years, the province has invested the local budget and called on people and private investors to develop community-based tourism, Dung said.
Since implementing Project No 316 on developing Lai Chau tourism from 2016-2020, the province has given priority to developing key tourism products like community-based tourism with historical and cultural landscapes in Lai Chau city, Phong Tho district and Tam Duong district.
So far, community-based tourism products in the area have served thousands of tourists.
Between 2017 and 2019, the total number of visitors to Lai Chau reached 350,000. Each foreign guest spent on average 1.6 days in the area, while domestic visitors stayed for 1.75 days. Total income from tourism reached 450 billion VND (19.43 million USD).
There are eleven community-based tourism projects with 30 families offering homestay services in the province.
Sin Suoi Ho village has 113 households, ten of whom offering homestay services.
In the past, visitors coming to the village to see enjoy the scenery and local food on day trips.
Now, tourists can immerse in daily life like farming and gardening, Dung said.
Each month, hundreds of tourists visit the village, most of whom are foreigners.
Visitors can stay here for weeks and months to experience farming, fruit picking, making dumplings and weaving cloth, said local resident Hang Thi Su.
Visitors are warmly welcomed into our homes, where they share rooms with us to learn about our customs and lives, she said.
“We always work with different areas to spread State and local policies on developing tourism, especially enhancing people’s knowledge about protecting the environment at tourism spots,” said Tran Manh Hung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
“We have also organised tourism training classes for locals,” he said.
In the next few months, the department will co-operate with other agencies to develop tourism in a sustainable way with community-based tourism as the key.
“The province will help locals to preserve their traditional cultures, build clean toilets and develop traditional handicraft production,” said Dung./.
