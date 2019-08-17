Chi Lang custard-apple (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The northern province of Lang Son is promoting its specialities, especially Chi Lang custard-apple, at an event at the Trade Promotion Centre of Agriculture in Hanoi.

Custard-apple is a fruit of high economic value in the province, helping people in Chi Lang district earn billions of VND every year. In 2011, the fruit was officially awarded the certificate of product registration.

Director of the Trade Promotion Centre of Agriculture Dao Van Ho said the promotion programme was designed to connect help consumers in Hanoi identify the brand and distinguish Chi Lang custard-apple from similar products on the market.

“This is also an opportunity for cooperatives and production facilities in Lang Son to access markets in other localities, conduct direct transactions and set up links with purchasing, wholesale and export enterprises,” Ho said.

Vice Chairman of Lang Son provincial People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu said many products of the province have been sold in supermarkets and major cities across the country. To achieve this result, local farmers have paid attention to the production chain including seedlings, production process, harvest and processing with the participation of cooperatives and businesses.

“Vietnam’s agricultural products are mainly exported to China. However, there are still many types of fruits not yet in the list exported to China, such as Chi Lang custard-apple,” Thieu said.

He added that Lang Son province hopes the ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development and Industry and Trade will speed up negotiations with authorised agencies of China to accept Lang Son specialties such as custard-apple and black agar, contributing to raising the agricultural products’ value and increasing farmers’ income.

With the scale of 100 booths, the event has gathered many representatives of co-operatives and gardeners of Lang Son province.

Alongside the promotion week for Chi Lang custard apple, a fair of safe farm produce is being held to market other specialties from other localities, including Hung Yen longan, Van Yen cinnamon, Hai Hau rice, Tan Cuong tea, vegetable and fruits of Moc Chau in the northern mountain province of Hoa Binh and Phu Quoc fish sauce. –VNA