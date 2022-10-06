World Indonesia urges G20 parliaments to address climate change Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani has called on member parliaments of the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to tackle climate change, which causes severe impacts across the globe.

World Vietnam takes more efforts to eradicate illegal fishing: Thai news site Thailand’s news site Thaipublica.org on October 5 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s efforts to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and remove the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, issued in 2017, with its recent issuance of a plan on IUU fishing prevention and control by 2025.

World Singapore makes biggest seizure of rhino horns Singaporean authorities on October 4 seized 20 pieces of rhino horns that were being smuggled through Singapore Changi Airport.