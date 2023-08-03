Society JICA helps develop vocational training for AO victims The Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 to review a project on developing a vocational training model for people with disabilities caused by AO/Dioxin.

Society Deputy Minister inspects Hai Phong’s fight against IUU fishing A working delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development led by Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien on August 2 paid a field trip to the northern port city of Hai Phong to inspect its fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Ha Long authorities re-arrange docking areas for water vehicles Waterway vehicles will not be allowed to anchor in the buffer zone along the shores of Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, from August 1.

Society Third-class Fatherland Protection Order conferred on police officers killed in Lam Dong landslide The President has posthumously conferred the third-class Fatherland Protection Order on three police officers who died on duty in a landslide in Bao Loc Pass in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong four days ago.