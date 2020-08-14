Society PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Society Foreign leaders send condolences over former Party leader’s passing Indonesian Government, President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, and leaders of several foreign political parties have sent condolences to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his recent passing.

Society Vietnam helps Bangladesh, Sri Lanka fight COVID-19 Empowered by the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on August 14 presented medical equipment worth 60,000 USD as a relief package of the Vietnamese Government and people to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to support their fight against COVID-19.

Society Ceremonies held overseas for former Party leader Vietnamese embassies in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Russia, Australia, France, Italy,China, South Africa and Israel held ceremonies on August 14 to mark the recent passing of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu.