Lao Cai launches legal procedures against 4 foreign illegal immigrants
Border guards in the northern border province of Lao Cai on August 14 decided to start legal procedures against a case who organized illegal immigration into Vietnam.
Border guards patrol to prevent illegal immigration (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Earlier on July 29, the local force arrested a group of people, including four Lao nationals, who were trying to illegally cross the border area in Ban Lau commune (Muong Khuong district) to China.
Given the COVID-19 situation, the arrestees were requested to be quarantined at the commune’s Na Loc 4 hamlet.
Three Lao Cai locals confessed that they colluded with one another to bring the Lao nationals to Lao Cai for illegal immigration in China.
The same day, legal procedures were also started against a similar case in the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh that involves three people./.