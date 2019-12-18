Lao Cai to link ASEAN-China economic relations
An overview of Lao Cai province (Source: baochinhphu.vn)
Lao Cai (VNS/VNA) - The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai was set to become a bridge connecting economic and external relations between Vietnam, ASEAN countries and the southwest of China, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said last week.
The vision is to turn the province into a hub of tourism, services, iron and steel, and chemical-free agriculture.
The long-term plan is to develop synchronised and modernised socio-economic infrastructure and transform the province into a centre of research and preserve the identities of ethnic groups in the northwest of Vietnam.
The Deputy Prime Minister has asked for local infrastructure improvements while focusing on disadvantaged areas and improving the lives of local people.
The plan also specifies the effective use of natural resources, while preserving historic and cultural values and natural heritages.
The province has been encouraged to apply advanced technology and digitalise data as part of the plan.
Local authorities must analyse, assess and forecast development conditions including infrastructure and land use, Dung said.
Domestic and international factors that could affect the province’s growth should be taken into consideration.
Lao Cai, almost 300km from Hanoi, is located in the centre of Vietnam’s north and shares a 200km border with Yunnan, China.
Covering nearly 640ha, the province is home to the well-known tourism town of Sa Pa. Tourism is a bright spot in economic development.
The province’s GDP reached 10.23 percent last year and ranked 3 out of 14 northern mountainous localities, and Lao Cai’s Provincial Competitiveness Index ranked 12 among 63 provinces and cities last year.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc previously asked the province to strive to become one of the top 15 developing localities in the country./.