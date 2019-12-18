Business Binh Duong lures over 3 billion USD in foreign investment The southern province of Binh Duong attracted over 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 49 percent, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Vietnam remains a top destination for cross-border investment A survey of business leaders in the Asia Pacific region has revealed Vietnam is a top destination for cross-border investment.

Business 93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Business Business environment improves significantly: VCCI Vietnam’s business environment has seen remarkably improvements, said Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc at a conference on December 17.