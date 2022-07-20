Lao NA delegation visits Thai Nguyen province
A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Laos led by Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachack visited the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 20.
Vice Chairwoman of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack (middle) addressed the event (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Laos led by Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachack visited the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 20.
Hosting a reception for the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai briefed the guests on the local socio-economic situation in 2021 and the first six months of this year, along with activities to strengthen its relationship with Lao localities.
Hai said he hopes the Lao NA Vice Chairwoman will continue to support Thai Nguyen in connecting and expanding cooperation with provinces in Laos across all fields, especially education-training and economy.
For her part, Sounthone hailed the socio-economic achievements of Thai Nguyen as well as the province’s comprehensive cooperation with Lao localities, especially in education-training, and highly valued Thai Nguyen’s timely assistance to Lao provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to fostering the special friendship between the two nations.
The Lao NA Vice Chairwoman also thanked Thai Nguyen for supporting Lao students to study in the province, thus reinforcing the solidarity between the two countries.
Earlier the same day, the Lao delegation visited Thai Nguyen University where more than 1,300 international students from 16 countries, including 1,046 from Laos, are studying.
According to Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Thanh Van, Vice Executive Director of Thai Nguyen University, cooperation with Laos in training is not only a tradition but an international mission of the university.
He said that Thai Nguyen University will continue to apply measures to further enhance the training quality for Lao students, thus helping the neighbouring country develop human resources.
Sounthone said she was delighted to visit the university on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 45 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
She lauded the performance of the university over the years, especially in training Lao students. She expressed her hope that the university will continue to assist Laos in human resources training to serve her country’s national development.
During their stay in Thai Nguyen, the Lao delegation also visited the Tan Cuong specialty tea region in Thai Nguyen city, and attended the afternoon sitting on July 20 as part of the seventh session of the provincial People’s Council./.