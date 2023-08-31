World Indonesian President tightens sanctions against polluting factories Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on August 30 that it could impose strict sanctions, including mandatory closures, on factories that refuse to install pollution control systems.

World Indonesia, Mexico hold 8th consultation forum Indonesia and Mexico reached a series of cooperation agreements at their recent 8th bilateral consultation forum.

World ASEAN Indonesia’s important export market: trade minister Indonesia is focusing on increasing trade, especially exports, with the ASEAN region, which has a market of more than 600 million people, the country's Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has said.