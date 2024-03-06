World Melbourne Declaration reaffirms ASEAN-Australia partnership for future Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 6 issued the “Melbourne Declaration reaffirming their commitment to securing peace, stability, prosperity and a sustainable future for the region.

ASEAN Thailand wants to boost investment cooperation with Australia, Laos Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has met with leaders and representatives of enterprises of Australia and leaders of ASEAN member states at the ongoing 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne to boost investment cooperation of Thailand with Australia and other countries in the region.

World Indonesian, Cambodian leaders discuss trade, investment ties Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet discussed bilateral efforts to increase trade and investment cooperation, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on March 4.

ASEAN Australia pledges grants to support Australia-ASEAN relationship The Australian Government will support 38 community, university and business projects to strengthen collaboration between Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which have been awarded funding through the Australia-ASEAN Council and the Australia-Indonesia Institute.