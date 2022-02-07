Laos urges more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19
The Lao National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has urged people to take their children and other relatives to health facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, so as to reduce serious illness and deaths caused by the disease.
According to the committee, the Lao government has lifted restrictions to create favourable conditions for people's lives, and help restore the country's economy.
However, this also poses a serious risk of disease outbreaks if people are not vaccinated and do not protect themselves.
The committee said although the number of new COVID-19 cases in Laos has decreased in recent weeks, the rate of people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus has remained high compared to the number of samples tested.
As of February 4, about 61.4 percent of children between 12 -17 in Laos had received one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, and 40.2 percent got full two shots.
The Lao Ministry of Health reported that the national caseload reached 136,720 with 574 deaths./.