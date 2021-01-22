Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee opens official portal
At the event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The official portal of the Laos – Vietnam Cooperation Committee was put into operation at a ceremony in Vientiane on January 21.
The site was the outcome of the first phase of a project sponsored by Startech, a Vietnamese IT company operating in Laos. The second phase will build a software to serve the committee’s project and administrative management.
Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment and Vice Chairman of the committee Khamphuei Keokinaly stressed the launch of the website presents an opportunity for the committee to boost its employment of advanced science and technology serving its work in a new period.
The website is a tool to spread information on Laos’ policies for attracting foreign investors, including those from Vietnam, he noted.
Once completed in December this year, the Startech project is expected to help the committee digitise its data on operations, investment promotion, and management of Vietnam – Laos cooperation projects. It will also facilitate access by Vietnamese agencies and firms to information on the two nations’ collaboration developments./.