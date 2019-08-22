Advanced technologies are introduced at the Mekong Beauty Show and Vietbeauty 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Latest beauty trends and technologies are being introduced at the Vietnam’s largest beauty trade show, which opened at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on August 22.The three-day event, a combination of the Mekong Beauty Show and Vietbeauty, attracted over 300 enterprises from 21 countries and territories including Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Russia and the UK.In his remarks, Group Managing Director & Senior Vice President Responsible for the ASEAN business at Informa Markets M. Gandhi stressed the combination of the two shows has created various opportunities for cosmetics firms to access potential markets and seek suitable partners.A highlight at the shows will be the special pavilion “Beauty Made in Vietnam” which presents Vietnamese cosmetics to foreign visitors and buyers. There will also be a zone introducing organic and natural brands to Vietnamese consumers.This year’s expo also has a section for organic and natural products.General Director of Gene World Co.,Ltd Vu Duy Quang said his firm entered cosmetics market in 2013, with its stem cell cosmetics winning special favour.Joining the beauty trade show for the first time, the company will introduce “green” beauty products to the customers, he added.Meanwhile, Director of MEDiCARE’s commercial affairs Bart Verheyen stressed that the company wants to partner with cosmetics brands who are interested in the Vietnamese market.Besides its pavilion at the show, MEDiCARE also organises shuttle buses for customers and trade partners to visit its stores at Aeon Mall Binh Tan, he said.A series of networking events and workshops focusing on case studies on how to build brands and sales channels effectively through social media, affiliate marketing, influencers, and video marketing are scheduled in the framework of the beauty show.-VNA