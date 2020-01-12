Politics PM urges Ha Nam to make development breakthroughs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 urged the northern province of Ha Nam to further carry forward its potential and advantages as a gateway of Hanoi capital city, and make breakthroughs in development.

Politics PM Phuc meets with former officials of central region Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a cordial meeting with former high-ranking officials of the central region in the central city of Da Nang on January 12, on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest yearly festival in the country.

Politics Can Tho ceremony marks 70 years of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties A ceremony was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 10 to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30).

Politics Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.