Leaders send greetings to Algeria on Revolution Day
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on October 31 sent greetings to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of Algeria’s 69th Revolution Day (November 1, 1954 – 2023).
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended congratulations to Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered greetings to President of the Council of the Nation of Algeria Salah Goudjil and Speaker of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled his greetings to Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf on the occasion./.