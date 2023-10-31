Politics Vietnam, Indonesia hold third defence policy dialogue Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien and Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence Lieut. Gen Donny Ermawan Taufanto co-chaired the third Vietnam-Indonesia defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on October 31.

Videos Defence minister underlines cooperation, peace, prosperity Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang delivered a keynote speech at the first plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 30, highlighting cooperation and respect for international principles for peace and prosperity.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit expected to strengthen bilateral friendship, cooperation The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.