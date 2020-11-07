Business Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Business Japanese firm invests in water treatment in Vietnam The FE Holdings – a subsidiary of JFE Engineering of Japan - has spent 900 million JPY (8.6 million USD) to acquire a 3.87 percent stake in the Binh Duong Water Environment JSC of Vietnam (Biwase).

Business E-commerce has huge potential in rural areas: experts While e-commerce is vital to Vietnam's development, 80 percent of the country’s population has not accessed online trading yet, leaving huge room for growth, according to experts.