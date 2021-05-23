In Dong Anh, Hue had an online meeting with doctors and medical workers of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases – the front line in the COVID-19 fight.

Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue said that to serve voters who are being quarantined and treated at the hospital, ballot boxes have been brought to each quarantine room to help them exercise their citizen rights as regulated by the Constitution and law.

Hue stressed that the elections this time are special as they take place amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks.

He appreciated efforts by doctors, medical workers and those working on the front lines of this fight in casting their votes and practicing their citizen rights.

The leader inspected election work at Polling Station No.1 in Nhue village of Dong Anh’s Kim Chung commune.

Earlier, the top legislator visited Hiep An ward in Hai Duong’s Kinh Mon town to check election work, where he inspected the implemention of regulations on election./.

VNA