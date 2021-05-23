Politics Infographic Election a great festival of the nation The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Politics Infographic Safety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics Infographic Voting - Citizens’ rights and duties The right to vote is a basic right of citizens according to the provisions of the law in selecting representatives to the organs of State power.